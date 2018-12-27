Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Chiefs offer RB Damien Williams a 2-year contract extension after filling in for Hunt

Posted 9:14 pm, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:16PM, December 27, 2018

Damien Williams #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass after a bobble during the second quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After filling in for Kareem Hunt, it appears the Chiefs have liked what they’ve seen from Damien Williams. The team has offered the running back a contract extension, his agent says.

The new contract is for two years and a maximum total of $8.1 million, multiple reports say.

Once a third-string running back, Williams has started the last four games with the Chiefs. He’s emerged as an important asset after Hunt was released from the team amid scandal earlier this season and running back Spencer Ware was injured.

Williams has rushed for 204 yards, caught 19 passes and scored five touchdowns in those four games.

Williams came to the Chiefs in the off-season on a one-year contract after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.