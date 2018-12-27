Chiefs offer RB Damien Williams a 2-year contract extension after filling in for Hunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After filling in for Kareem Hunt, it appears the Chiefs have liked what they’ve seen from Damien Williams. The team has offered the running back a contract extension, his agent says.

The new contract is for two years and a maximum total of $8.1 million, multiple reports say.

The #Chiefs and RB Damien Williams have agree to terms on a 2-year extension, per agent @iangreengross. He gets a max value of $8.1M on the extension. He’s eclipsed 100 yards in each of the last two games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2018

Once a third-string running back, Williams has started the last four games with the Chiefs. He’s emerged as an important asset after Hunt was released from the team amid scandal earlier this season and running back Spencer Ware was injured.

Williams has rushed for 204 yards, caught 19 passes and scored five touchdowns in those four games.

Congrats to @TooLoose26 (Damien Williams) on your contract extension with the @Chiefs! Well earned, well deserved. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) December 28, 2018

Williams came to the Chiefs in the off-season on a one-year contract after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.