Instagram accidentally rolled out tap-to-advance feed and people freaked out

Instagram has some explaining to do.

The social media site apparently tested changes on Thursday morning to the way users view their feeds, and people kind of freaked out.

Normally, users just scroll down vertically through posts of people they follow.

With the tested format, you had to swipe and tap through your feed. The unexpected change quickly trended on Twitter with users voicing their displeasure.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri called the move a “small test” that went “broader than they expected.”

But everyone can relax. Instagram is back to normal for now.