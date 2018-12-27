Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Boy & girl under age of 2 killed in house fire near Woodland and East 35th

Posted 2:15 pm, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 02:57PM, December 27, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A little boy and a little girl under the age of two are dead after a fire at a Kansas City, Missouri, home Thursday.

It happened around 1:44 p.m. at a home near Woodland Avenue and East 35th Street. Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Jimmy Walker said when crews arrived, there were heavy flames showing on one side of the home.

A witness told FOX4's Zac Summers that she saw a woman run out the house with three children, screaming "my babies are still inside." The woman and those children made it out safely.

Walker said the two children who were killed were found in a room on the second floor where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, at this time, Walker said. It's unclear at this time whether the house had working smoke detectors.

The KCMO home near Woodland Avenue and East 35th Street where two children were killed in a fire Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

