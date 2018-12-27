FOX 4 Forecast: Strong winds!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers linger around this morning with very mild temperatures in place. It is going to be breezy! Expect winds sustained at 15-25 mph with wind gusts between 30-40+ mph. We catch a brief break from the rain as the dry slot moves in before the backside of the system rotates through this afternoon. That will send us another shot of scattered rain showers as temperatures go tumbling!

We are tracking this system and the changes it brings with it in the updated forecast here!

