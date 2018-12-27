Lee’s Summit HS marching bands join forces and head to Orlando for Citrus Bowl Parade

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Hundreds of Lee’s Summit students have their sights on warmer weather for winter break. They’re going to the Citrus Bowl Parade!

Members of three Lee’s Summit high school bands left Thursday morning for Florida. Lee’s Summit High, Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West will combine their bands and march as one Saturday in the Citrus Bowl Parade in Orlando. The orchestra is also going on the trip.

“We’ve done Veterans Day parades in Lee’s Summit before where we’re combined, but we’ve thought about wanting to do some other events,” Lee’s Summit High band director Brady Finch said. “And so this came available and we thought, ‘Hey, this would be a great opportunity to test the waters and see how it goes on a much bigger trip.'”

They drove 24 straight hours Thursday to get to Orlando, and on Friday the students and leaders will head to Universal Studios for some fun.

After playing Saturday, the bands will spend a few days at Disney World before coming back home to the metro and heading back to school.