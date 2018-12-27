Make a spicy paloma like Crossroads Hotel

Ingredients:

.5oz agave syrup

.75oz lime juice

2oz Don Julio reposado

Pinch salt

2 dashes firewater bitters

Instructions:

Shake & strain into a tall/Collins glass.

Top with grapefruit soda.

Tips:

– Shake vigorously for at least 15 seconds. You want to break up the ice and mix everything thoroughly.

– Reposado means the tequila has been aged in oak (vs. blanco). This gives an added dimension to the cocktail.

– Bitters come in a wide range of flavors. Experiment with different ones to create subtle changes to your cocktail.

– Never use a pre-sweetened lime juice. The added sugar will throw off the composition of the drink. Fresh lime juice is best.

Events happening at Crossroads Hotel

New Year’s Eve at Crossroads Hotel

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

2101 Central Street

Tickets are $150 each

“A transformative night featuring round-the-clock music and performances programmed by Quixotic, open bar and craft cocktails, champagne and small bites for every appetite. Dress to the nines or come as you are. Party starts at 9 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m.

Your ticket includes:

– Unlimited drinks at our distinct open bars

– Awe-inspiring aerial acrobatic performances by Quixotic

– Passed bites all night from the Crossroads culinary team

– Round-the-clock live music with DJ House of Dante starting the night and DJ Marvin Gardens as our headliner

– Access to the Moet & Chandon ultimate champagne experience”

