Midwest mom charged in daughter's death, accused of hiding diabetes diagnosis

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Madison County officials have charged a woman from Alton Illinois with intentionally denying medical treatment for her daughter’s diabetes, eventually causing the child’s death, FOX4’s sister station KTVI in St. Louis is reporting.

In announcing charges Thursday against 39-year-old Amber Hampshire, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbon alleged the woman first learned of her daughter’s diagnosis in 2013, but took measures to conceal the diagnosis and withheld treatment and medication.

Emily Hampshire, 14, died on Nov. 1, 2018 after paramedics were dispatched to the family’s home in Alton, Illinois.

KTVI reports the girl was not breathing and in cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital in Alton and then airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St Louis where she died.

Her mom, Amber, is now charged in the case and facing felony charges that include manslaughter and endangering the life or health of a child.