Overland Park teen killed in crash in western Kansas during blizzard conditions

COLBY, Kan. — An Overland Park teenager was killed and three others were injured Thursday after a crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas.

Jackson Buerge, 16, was a passenger in a 2018 GMC Yukon that was rear-ended by a semitrailer as they were traveling westbound on I-70, about 10 miles east of Colby.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Yukon was in the right lane when it was hit by the semi, causing it to spin and come to rest against a guardrail. The semi came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

Buerge was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. right before the interstate was closed due to winter weather.

Justin Buerge, 42, Trisha Buerge, 40, and Maxwell Buerge, 9, were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.