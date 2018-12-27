Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl who ran away from KC home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who ran away from her home Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea Brown was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday leaving her home on N.E. 44th Terrace in Kansas City. Police said they believe she might have taken an overnight bag with her.

The 11-year-old was wearing a black shirt and blue jean capris. She is described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees Chelsea is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.