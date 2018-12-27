Shoppers call for security upgrades after 2 shootings at Oak Park Mall in 2 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- After the second shooting outside Oak Park Mall in exactly two months, some shoppers are calling for improved security to keep it from happening again.

No one was hurt, but a shooting sent hundreds of shoppers into a frenzy when shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the food court entrance.

And this isn't the first time this year that shots have been fired outside the mall. At the end of October, a man fired shots at two other men outside the mall, also near the food court entrance, and injured one of them.

Now, many customers want to know what's changed since the last shooting.

A spokesperson for Oak Park Mall said she could not provide any specific details about mall security. She did say said they will evaluate individual store responses regarding the shooting.

Meanwhile, some shoppers who spoke with FOX4 said they weren't given any real direction about what to do during Wednesday night's emergency.

Adam James said his wife was in the mall when the shots were fired.

"Mall security told the customers that they needed to exit the building, open the door and told them to run," he said.

What those shoppers probably didn't realize was that they were running toward the danger since the shooting occurred outside.

"She realized while in the car that she was in the middle of a crime scene because both of our side mirrors on the car were shot out," James said.

Police found a bullet in the couple's car and shell casings surrounding it. They reported what happened to police, and their car became part of the crime scene.

"We are just fortunate that she wasn't shot and that nobody was shot, and we're fortunate it's just a vehicle," James said. "And that's all we're worrying about. It's vehicle damages not human body damages."

The mall reopened Thursday morning, and extra police patrolled the parking lot.

But James and other shoppers said security needs to be updated to prevent a similar shooting from happening again.

"My brother is still worried about it. My mom is still shocked," Trechelle Allen said. "For my safety, I don't want to be the next person on the news."

