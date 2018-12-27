× Super blood wolf moon happening January 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the “super wolf blood moon” coming up in January!

A “super moon” refers to the new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to earth in its orbit.

A “wolf moon” simply refers to January’s full moon, and the “blood moon” is the lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow– turning it a rusty, red color.

For three hours and 17 minutes next month, the moon will look red thanks to the total lunar eclipse.

This lunar trifecta will take place January 20. Totality is expected to occur around 11:12 p.m.