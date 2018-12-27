Suspect who fired shots outside Oak Park Mall is still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police are still searching for the person who fired several shots outside of Oak Park Mall Wednesday night.

No one was hurt, but the shooting sent hundreds of shoppers into a frenzy when shots were fired around 8:30 p.m.

Overland Park police spokesperson John Lacy said officers recovered several shell casings outside the mall just east of the food court entrance. Through their investigation, police determined an unoccupied blue SUV in the parking lot had been hit by gunfire several times.

The owner of that SUV was inside the mall shopping when bullets hit her car.

"A lady ran by me on the phone saying there was a shooter," the owner of the vehicle said. "I was confused but then the manager of the store ushered us inside, closed the gates. It was pretty freaky. It doesn’t seem real until it actually happens to you."

Police said, as of Wednesday night, no one has come forward saying they were injured in the shooting. Lacy also said police don't have any suspects in custody at this time.

The mall was placed on lockdown as police investigated, but there was no evidence of a shooting inside the mall. They're scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the second shooting at the mall in just two months. At the end of October a man fired shots at two men outside the mall that near the food court entrance and injured at least one of them.

