33-year-old KCK man killed in early morning rollover crash on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 33-year-old KCK man died Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash report says Nathan Jones Jr. was driving eastbound on I-70 when he lost control of his 1995 Buick Lesabre. The crash report says he left the road where his vehicle hit a ditch, overturned and landed upside down.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the interchange with Interstate 435.

Jones was pronounced dead several hours later.