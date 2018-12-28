Battery in boy’s laser tag gun explodes, sending him to ER on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah -- A Utah boy ended up in the hospital on Christmas after hurting his eye with a toy gun.

But it wasn't a BB gun or any gun that shoots a projectile at all. It was a toy laser gun that blew up in his face, KSL reports.

Christmas is meant to be a memorable holiday, but not like this.

"Am I going to be blind," 7-year-old Kempton Kirkwood asked.

He got a lot of cool gifts this year, like a Star Wars ship, but he had his eye on something extra special: a laser tag gun.

When he opened it Christmas morning though, something wasn't right. A battery got stuck and the laser tag started to get hot. That's when it exploded.

"It just kind of popped and exploded in his face," his mother Lesha Kirkwood said.

Home security camera footage shows exactly how it happened. See the footage in the video player above.

"When I was getting the battery out, I saw stuff come out of it into my eye. It hurt a lot," Kempton said.

The 7-year-old's family rushed him to the ER.

His mom knows an accident like this is rare, but she wanted to warn other parents just in case.

"If you sense something going wrong, kind of just trust your instinct," she said. "If there's a battery and it's heating up, get as far away from it as possible."

The gun's manufacturer asked the Kirkwoods to send them receipts for their medical bills. The family does not plan to file a lawsuit.

As for Kempton, he's going to be OK.

"It was scary, and I was brave," he said.

And hopefully next Christmas isn't quite this memorable.