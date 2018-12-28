Chiefs fan gets “champ stamp” featuring QB Patrick Mahomes after losing bet with buddies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two years ago a Raytown, Missouri native now living in Los Angeles made a bet with his buddies--he lost and finally made good on his promise Friday.

David Leach, a self-proclaimed class clown and die hard Chiefs fan, bet that the Kansas City Chiefs would never draft a quarterback in the first round. The Chiefs proved him wrong April 27, 2017 when they drafted Patrick Mahomes.

Leach's buddies and community decided that Leach would get Chiefs-themed tattoo on his lower back for losing the bet. With some creativity and a play on words they decided to call it a "champ stamp."

"I'm a man of my word--my hometown-- I can't come home without them rubbing it in my face. I knew I had to do it," Leach said propped up in the chair at Butchs Tattoo in Blue Springs while going on hour 11 of getting his tattoo.

Work on the tattoo began at 9 p.m. Thursday. They only stopped a few times for bathroom break.

Logan Shackelford is the man with the ink. This isn't his first tattoo marathon. He once tattooed a girl for 13 hours straight.

Leach leaves to go back to Los Angeles Sunday. He hopes Mahomes will sign the tattoo before he heads back to California. Shackelford has promised to tattoo Mahomes' signature on Leach if that happens.