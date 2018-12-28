Community gathers for fundraiser for families of 3 Blue Springs teens killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A heartbroken community in Blue Springs came together Friday night to raise money for three families devastated by tragedy.

A poker tournament and silent auction was held at Side Pockets sports bar. All of the proceeds will go to the families of three Blue Springs teens --15-year-old Nicholas Fordham, 16-year-old Darrian Warmack and 16-year-old Kaylen Wright.

The teens were killed in a car crash just before Christmas. Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. Saturday at Duncan Road and Indian Hills Street. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Friends, family and even complete strangers opened their hearts and wallets Friday night. The people who came out told FOX4 it's the least they could do for the families.

"It all started last week when the owner of Side Pockets, he read the story. He was really moved by it. He grabbed me and my wife, who's also a manager here at Side Pockets, and asked us if there was something we could do," Side Pockets general manager Sky Hicok said.

The Chiefs and the Royals also donated memorabilia to raise money in Friday night's silent auction.