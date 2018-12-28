Homicide investigation underway in KC after man found slumped over in vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

Police have not released many details, but they did say the scene is near 30th and Park.

Officers were first dispatched around 5 a.m. to the area after someone called 911 to report an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle. The caller noticed he was slumped over the wheel of his car.

Responding officers said the man was shot to death. It is unclear at this point whether he was shot at 30th and Park or he was shot somewhere else and was en route to the hospital.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.