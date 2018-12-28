Investigators still searching for cause of KC house fire that killed one-year-old twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC fire and police investigators are still searching for answers about what caused a fire Thursday that killed one-year-old twins.

"It's just sad. It's just sad," World Harvest Ministries church member Linda Braxton said.

Many are still reeling after the tragic fire at 35th and Woodland, devastated by the loss of two precious children, a boy and a girl.

"It's awful. The family had a good idea of what the outcome was just by the fact we hadn't pulled the kids out yet, and they were for sure in there," KC Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said.

The family had just moved into the home owned by World Harvest Ministries a few weeks ago. Now, as family, friends and church members grieve, investigators are looking through the rubble to find clues on what might've started the fire.

"We're ruling things out as we go along, as we're systematically checking off boxes. We haven't come to any conclusion yet," Walker said.

Walker said they know the fire started where the heaviest damage was found, in an upstairs bedroom where the door was closed. That's where the twins were at the time.

An arson dog did not find any signs of accelerants.

Firefighters are now helping the family connect with counselors and also connecting their own crews with help in processing the tragedy.

"As a family and as a church family, we are going to do everything we can to help them get back to where they need to be," Braxton said.

Investigators did find working smoke alarms inside. The city said there's no history of codes violations at the home, and the first-floor of the top-bottom duplex was undergoing renovations.

39.099727 -94.578567