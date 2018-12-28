Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

FOX 4 Forecast: Temperatures plummet!

Posted 4:30 am, December 28, 2018

Temperatures are going to get your attention this morning... we are waking up about 25 degrees colder than our start yesterday! Grab the heavy winter jacket, our numbers struggle into the afternoon. They won't make it out of the 20s! Will this cold last into the upcoming weekend? Details in the update here!

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

