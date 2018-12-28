FOX 4 Forecast: Temperatures plummet!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are going to get your attention this morning... we are waking up about 25 degrees colder than our start yesterday! Grab the heavy winter jacket, our numbers struggle into the afternoon. They won't make it out of the 20s! Will this cold last into the upcoming weekend? Details in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page