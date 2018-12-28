Obama names KCK native Janelle Monae’s ‘Make Me Feel’ one of his top tracks of 2018

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former President Barack Obama is apparently a big fan of KCK native Janelle Monae.

This morning, the former POTUS shared a list of his favorite movies, books and songs of the year, and among his favorite tracks is Monae’s “Make Me Feel” from her third studio album, Dirty Computer.

The song makes references to the singer’s sexuality, with many comparing the sound of the song to that of the late superstar Prince.

Monae grew up in KCK before moving to Atlanta and making it big in the music industry. For her part, Monae said Obama is her favorite President.

Thanks for putting “make me feel” on your “fav songs of 2018” list ! And since we’re talking “best of the year” lists , once again, you still hold da #1 spot for best president @barackobama 📷 courtesy of the @obamafoundation pic.twitter.com/Tvmzu2QYd9 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) December 28, 2018