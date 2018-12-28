Police identify suspect after finding dozens of headstone vandalized at Olathe cemetery

OLATHE, Kan. — A suspect has been identified and contacted in a case of cemetery vandalism that happened over the Christmas holiday, according to Olathe police.

Between Christmas Eve and Christmas day, several headstones, some dating back to the 1800s, were tipped over and desecrated at Olathe Memorial Cemetery near Northgate and Harold Street.

Several family members went to visit the graves of their loved ones over the holiday, only to find the headstones toppled over.

“When I drove in, it just made me sick to my stomach to see the damage that they did,” said Julie Bowers, who stopped by the cemetery to check on her loved ones’ graves.

On Thursday, Olathe police announced a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police have not released the suspect’s name and said the case remains under investigation.

This week, crews will be taking pictures of the damage to see what needs to be replaced or repaired. Officials said they don’t know at this time how much the repairs will cost. If you would like to donate to help with the repairs, you can contact Olathe Cemetery’s main office at 913-971-5226.