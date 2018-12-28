Overland Park police say they no longer need help identifying two men in photos from Oak Park Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police announced Friday that they no longer need help identifying the people they released photos of after a shooting at Oak Park Mall this week.

In addition to releasing photos of two people they wanted to speak with about the shooting, police also released a photo of what they referred to as the suspect vehicle.

The shooting sent hundreds of shoppers into a frenzy when shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Overland Park police spokesperson John Lacy said officers recovered several shell casings outside the mall just east of the food court entrance. Through their investigation, police determined an unoccupied blue SUV in the parking lot had been hit by gunfire several times.

The owner of that SUV was inside the mall shopping when bullets hit her car.

"A lady ran by me on the phone saying there was a shooter," the owner of the vehicle said. "I was confused but then the manager of the store ushered us inside, closed the gates. It was pretty freaky. It doesn’t seem real until it actually happens to you."

The mall was placed on lockdown as police investigated, but there was no evidence of a shooting inside the mall. The mall reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is the second shooting at the mall in just two months. At the end of October a man fired shots at two men outside the mall that near the food court entrance and injured at least one of them.

