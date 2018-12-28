Shots fired inside Northland motel, three people arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police arrested three people Friday morning after shots were fired a North Kansas City, Missouri motel.

At 4:55 a.m. someone called police to report that they heard gunshots at the La Quinta Inn off 210-Highway.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call because all North Kansas City officers on duty were on other calls. When they arrived, they encountered a couple of people in the parking lot trying to run away so they called for more assistance.

Liberty, KCMO, Pleasant Valley, Riverside all responded to the scene. Together authorities arrested three people.

Officers on the scene told FOX4 that they have not found a victim, but they did confirm bullets had been fired in a third floor hotel room.