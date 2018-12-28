This Facebook privacy warning is a hoax that’s not worth sharing, local tech expert says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's another message going around Facebook that may sound serious to some, but according to tech experts, it's fake.

When you copy, paste, and send the message it can take less than a minute, but can take years to stop.

"I think the general consensus is people would rather be safe than sorry. So they'll share it in order to keep people safe rather than to be sorry that they didn't reach out and help somebody when they could have," said metro tech expert Burton Kelso with Integral.

Kelso said when you do send the message, you create another link in the chain, and this holiday season, a years old message is making a comeback.

"It's basically telling people it's going to make all their private profiles public, and anyone on the internet can see their personal information that`s posted to Facebook," Kelso said. "This includes text posts, videos and pictures."

However, Kelso said that's not going to happen.

The message also says Facebook is becoming a public company when it already is, and being a public company has nothing to do with your information possibly being shared.

"People who receive this message should understand a public company doesn't mean your information is going to be out there," Kelso said. "It's like online banking. Just because your bank is online and allowing you to do online banking transactions it doesn't mean that all your information is out there to see."

If you want to know what information of yours is being shared, Kelso said the best thing you can do is check your Facebook settings.

"Go into the settings of you're Facebook account, and make sure A -- only your friends can see your Facebook posts, and B -- make sure any apps you have plugged in with Facebook are disabled so you can ensure your personal information stays with you, as opposed to being shared all over the world wide web."

Kelso said taking those steps is a lot more productive than copying, pasting and sharing a message that you don't know is accurate.

"Whenever people are asking you to share a message on social media, that's always a red flag that you should do some investigation before you share this post with friends or family," Kelso said.

Kelso said these scams can also be a test to see if you will share it. He also said never to click a link that comes with or is attached to chain mail since it could be a virus.