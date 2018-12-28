Two KC brothers charged in deadly shooting stemming from argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged two brothers in the deadly shooting of a man near 55th and Prospect.

Steven Kelow, 20, and Corey Richardson, 27, each face charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Cornell Reed on Dec. 22.

According to court documents, Reed and the brothers got into an argument outside of a liquor store before he was shot. Police responded to the area around 7 p.m., and Reed was taken to the hospital. He died the following day.

Police were able to find several shell casings at the scene, and a small maroon sedan was seen leaving the store’s parking lot. Muzzle flashes were seen coming from the driver’s side rear passenger seat.

Witnesses allegedly identified Kelow and Richardson as the assailants. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.