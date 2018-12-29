Police looking for suspect after 1 person shot inside vehicle on Ward Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a suspect after one person was shot inside a vehicle on Ward Parkway late Saturday afternoon.

KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. They were shot inside a vehicle around 4:20 p.m. at Meyer Boulevard and Ward Parkway.

Police said it appears shots were fired into the vehicle as it was being driven at Meyer and Ward Parkway.

Officers are on scene continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and where it began.

Police said they do not believe this was a random shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.