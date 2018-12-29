Armed suspect dead after being shot by officers in Saint Joseph

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — An armed suspect is dead after being shot by police Saturday morning in Saint Joseph.

The Saint Joseph, Missouri Police Department said around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a home near 12th Street and Lafayette Street in reference to checking for a person with felony warrants.

While attempting to locate the person and execute the warrant, officers encountered a suspect armed and threatening with a firearm.

Shot were fired by two officers, striking the suspect.

The 42-year-old man was taken to Mosaic Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released at this time.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.