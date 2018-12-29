Body found of Osawatomie man reported missing day after Christmas

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — The body of a 32-year-old man reported missing earlier this week has been found.

Cameron E. Guliford’s body was located just before 11:30 Saturday morning by searchers in the area. His body was found approximately 200 yards from the apartment complex he was last seen leaving last Sunday morning, according to police.

Osawatomie police said Guliford was reported missing Wednesday, the day after Christmas. He had been a long time resident of Osawatomie but had recently been living in Archie, Missouri.

The cause of death is still under investigation at this time.