Fundraiser for families of Blue Springs deadly crash victims exceeds expectations

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A fundraiser for the families of three teens killed in a crash last Saturday night exceeded the expectations of organizers.
Side Pockers in Blue Springs hosted a poker tournament and silent auction Friday night. The money is helping out the families of 15-year-old Nicholas Fordham, 16-year-old Darrian Warmack and 16-year-old Kaylen Wright.
Three died in a two-vehicle crash last Saturday night in Blue Springs.
Organizers hoped to raise $10,000 and ended up raising $15,000.
