× Get ready for price hikes for stamps, Priority Mail starting in late January 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Get ready to pay more for stamps.

The U.S. Postal Service will raise the price of first-class “Forever” stamps from 50 cents to 55 cents starting on Jan. 27, 2019.

The USPS requested the increase in October, saying the new rates “will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.” The Postal Regulatory Commission approved the price hike in November.

That’s not the only change on the horizon:

Metered letters will increase from 47 cents to 50 cents

Additional letter ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents

Priority Mail prices are also changing: