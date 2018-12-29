Joe’s Weather Blog: On the edge of a big rain again (SAT-12/29)

Unless something changes we’re going to end up having the 47th coolest year in KC weather history…(give or take a few slots). Out of some 130 years of records it will be in the top half of cooler years. I’m going to put together a year end blog either tomorrow or Tuesday I think…sort of recapping 2018. It’s been a very interesting year…tornadoes…drought…coldness…warmth…blizzards…early snow totals…and I’m sure a few other things…so look for that. Not sure if it will be a Top 4 list…but maybe it will.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies and steady temperatures with lows in the teens but possibly creeping up a few degrees towards daybreak.

Sunday: Sunny, windy and milder with highs well into the 40s

Monday: Some rain is possible…we’re on the far NW side of the next system that wil bring a lot more rain towards the I-44 corridor region than into KC proper. Highs in the upper 30s but dropping fast during the evening and overnight as a fast moving shot of cold air comes through the Plains.

Tuesday (New Years Day): Variable clouds and cold with highs in the 20s

Discussion:

Well today isn’t exactly the prettiest of days out there…

All these clouds are certainly keeping temperatures in check. Tough to get much above 25° with no sunshine and a cold air mass stuck on the area because of a lack of any wind.

The winds though are from the SW and that should keep temperatures overnight from dropping that much and in reality as the warmer air comes into the region aloft a rather strong inversion will be setting up (“warm” air above the cold ground). Winds just above the surface will be increasing to 35+ mph…and that will be the “warmer=less cold” air coming up from the SW.

Tomorrow with the winds blowing and the sun shining we should see a rapid rise in the temperatures…45° looks likely but we can tack on a few more to that with enough luck. It won’t “feel” the best though because of winds gusting 25-35 mph. We’ll need the winds to stir and mix the air though…

Our Monday scenario is tied to an upper level storm that will be releasing from the SW part of the country…

It doesn’t even really show up that well in the water vapor loop…but it’s there.

That will weaken and lift out and come up the I-35 corridor. Rain will come up from the SW and should affect areas from KC southwards and eastwards. How far NW it gets remains to be seen.

You can sort of see with the high-res NAM model that were sort of right on the edge of this.

The EURO is a bit bullish on the totals however…

That sharp gradient may be even sharper…not sure I buy the almost 1″ totals in the SW side of the KC Metro…but their will be another healthy rain towards the Lakes region out of this I think.

Temperatures will start in the 30s and finish in the 30s for the last day of 2018.

At the same time a dump of cold air will be coming down from the far northern reaches of Canada…

I’ve traced the origins of that air mass today to the circled area. This will dump into the region Monday evening and overnight Monday which means falling temperatures. The map above is for the 5,000 foot level…

By Monday morning it’s duping into the Plains…

and by Tuesday it’s here…

Then it starts to modify on Wednesday.

Interesting to note how the EURO model has a fully function storm towards the south of KC on Thursday.

The GFS just has a weak and fading wave at the same time..

IF the EURO is right…that would be an Ozark snowstorm…It seems a bit bullish though to me.

Something to pay attention to…1) it’s 6 days away and obviously there could be changes and 2) snow is snow…and it would warrant watching. There are some of the GFS ensembles that are trying to do something down there as well so it can’t be totally discounted. Of note as well…that storm will dictate how fast and how warm we can get THU>SAT. IF the storm is real we may be in the 40°-45° range both THU>FRI…IF the storm is NOT there or weaker…we can be in the 40s and then 50s+ THU>SAT.

Another dump of cold air comes in after that warm-up after NEXT weekend…and there may be an upper level wave coming out of the Pacific that could be “interesting” to watch (if it exists) towards the 9th or so.

Our feature photo comes from Laura Williams Blum in Columbus, OH of some thick hoarfrost in the early morning.

Joe