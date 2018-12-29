Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Joe’s Forecast: Winter and a taste of almost Spring

Posted 6:54 am, December 29, 2018, by , , and

It feels like December again in the KC region as clouds and gray skies will prevail through the morning but we should start seeing some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Sunday will be turning windy and milder with highs well into the 40s. Rain is possible Monday and colder air returns Monday night

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

