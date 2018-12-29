Police identify man found shot and killed inside vehicle at 30th and Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the person found dead inside a vehicle.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the intersection of 30th and Park on a medical call. The caller reported a person in a vehicle that may need medical attention.

When officers arrived on scene they found 33-year-old Leron R. Walls shot inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate to determine what led up to the shooting.

It is unclear at this point whether Walls was shot at 30th and Park or if he was shot somewhere else and was en route to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.