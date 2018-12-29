Suspect charged after dozens of headstones found vandalized at Olathe cemetery

OLATHE, Kan. — A suspect is now charged after dozens of headstones were found vandalized earlier this week at an Olathe cemetery.

Alex Curtis Deason, 42, has been charged with criminal desecration regarding the damage to Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

Between Christmas Eve and Christmas day, several headstones, some dating back to the 1800s, were tipped over and desecrated at the cemetery located near Northgate and Harold Street.

Several family members went to visit the graves of their loved ones over the holiday, only to find the headstones toppled over.

Police announced on Thursday that a suspect in the case had been identified and contacted.

Deason is scheduled for an arraignment in district court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

He remains in the Johnson County jail on a $3,500 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

38.881396 -94.819128