102-year-old Jayhawks fan “Ruby-do” passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of Kansas Jayhawks oldest and biggest basketball fans, Ruby "Ruby-do" White passed away Sunday just one month short of her 103rd birthday.

She became famous last year visiting a Jayhawk basketball game in November. Then when KU beat Duke to qualify for the Final Four where she was interviewed by FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt.

Ruby's son Barry White said she will be mostly remembered by the love and good will she shared with everyone.

"When she was in the room everyone could feel the love and care in the room," said Barry White. "The staff at Providence Place all loved her and she loved them. We knew to lose her was inevitable but it still hurts and hurts a lot."

