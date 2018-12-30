2 early morning shootings in the metro leave 2 adults with serious injuries, 4-year-old with minor injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults are reported to have serious injuries and a 4-year-old child has minor injuries following two shootings early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

At 12: 45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 11th and Hardesty on multiple shots being fired. Police said shots were fired into a vehicle and into a house. A 4-year-old boy was inside one of the vehicles when shots were fired. The child was reported to have a minor injury to his head and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not say if they child was shot.

Just after 4:30 a.m. officers responded to 70th and Cleveland Ave. on a shooting. Two victims, a man and a woman, were sitting in a car in the back parking lot of an apartment complex when they were approached by a male suspect who fired shots into the vehicle and then ran southbound.

Both adults were struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspects in either incident are in custody.