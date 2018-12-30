Daughters of woman killed in KCK crash plead for answers, driver on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The daughters of a Kansas City, Kansas grandmother are pleading for help.

KCK police say Octavia Barker,47, was killed in a crash during a chase that started with a stolen car. Four others were seriously hurt in the crash including a 12-year-old girl.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt spoke exclusively with Barker's four daughters who are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

"I'm broken into pieces," Barker's daughter Darcy said.

All of them can't believe their mother is gone.

"One day for the year to end," her daughter, Lillian Silva said. "It's like, wow. I was supposed to see her tomorrow."

They planned to ring in the new year together, but now Barker will never get to see 2019.

"I just hope that he realizes that he took a person that wasn't supposed to go yet," Darcy said. "Wasn't supposed to go anytime soon."

Around 9:30 p.m Saturday, Barker was driving near 10th and Kansas Ave. in KCK when a driver in a stolen 2009 Audi ran a red light and struck her driver side door. That strike pushed her car into another causing a three car crash.

"It amazes me," Silva said. "My mother's dead, and that person got out of the car and walked away."

All four victims were taken to KU Medical Center, but Barker didn't survive, and the driver of the Audi walked away.

"How can something be so sudden?" Silva said. "Unexpectedly. You have one person one moment, and the next moment they're gone. The next moment you don't hear from them. Very shocking."

The owner of the Audi gave security video to FOX4 showing the unknown driver approaching the car and getting inside. The next time he got out of the car he would be fleeing from police.

"I'm angry, and I just hope that if anybody knows anything please say something," Darcy said. "Please, because if you were in our shoes I can guarantee you would be asking for help as well."

Barker not only leaves behind her daughters, but two granddaughters as well. Both Darcy and Lillian wish they could talk to their mom one more time.

"Thank you for everything," Silva said. "For all the good and the bad things. That's what I would say."

"That I love her, and I wish it was somebody else and not her," Darcy said. "I don't know what to tell my kids. I don't know what to tell my daughter."

While their mom won't be with them in 2019, or the years to come, there is one thing they are looking for in the new year.

"Justice," Darcy said.

FOX4 reached out to KHP for an update on the case but did not hear back at the time of this article.

Her daughters said Barker worked as a janitor for the Olathe School District, and was known for selling tamales on the weekend. They say she was delivering them with a friend when she died.

