Driver of stolen vehicle causes deadly crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident caused by a person driving a stolen vehicle.

Saturday night, Kansas City, Kansas police were involved in a chase with the driver of the stolen vehicle with multiple occupants inside. Police ended the chase in the area of 9th and Central Avenue. The driver of the stolen vehicle, continued towards the area of 10th and Kansas Ave. where they collided with two other vehicles.

Several individuals from those vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to KCKPD.

One person reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries where they later died at the hospital.

The people inside the stolen vehicle ran from the scene and were gone before police arrived.

The crash is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.