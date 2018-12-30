Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Joe’s Forecast: Winds increasing today

Posted 7:55 am, December 30, 2018, by , , and

Breezy today so it will feel cooler than the actual temperatures outside. Also rain comes into the forecast on Monday with steadier and heavier rains towards the east and south of KC. Colder air comes into the region Monday evening to start 2019

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

