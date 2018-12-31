26-year-old Edwardsville woman hasn’t been seen in more than a week, family says they’re concerned

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman who has not been seen in more than a week.

Family reported Jami Ross missing on Christmas Eve. They told police no one has seen or heard from her since Saturday, Dec. 22.

Her family said she packed her belongings the day before and told her mom she was moving out. They added that it is unlike Ross to go this long without contacting anyone.

Police said she could be driving a gray Ford Focus with Kansas plates XUB042.

Ross is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 270 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (913) 441-6983 ext. 6050 or (913) 596-3000.