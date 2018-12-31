Chef Renee Kelly’s recipe for New Year’s Eve black eyed peas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Year's Eve black eyed peas

Ingredients:

16 oz Dried Black Eyed Peas, washed

8 oz ham, fully cooked and chopped

1 ea medium yellow onion, small diced

6 each strips of bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 each jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 each poblano, seeded and diced

3 each cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ tsp. cumin

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cayenne

½ tsp black pepper

3 C. water

3 C. chicken broth

½ C. cilantro, chopped

2 C. jicama, small dice

1 C. kernel corn, fresh or frozen

Directions:

Place everything(except the cilantro, jicama, and corn) in a slow cooker, turn on low for 6-8 hours,

Stir in the cilantro, jicama and corn.

Insta pot lovers, this recipe will be finished in 2-4 hours

Cornbread topping:

Mix together

1 Jiffy Cornbread Mix and 1 Jiffy Yellow Cake Mix according to instructions

Dish evenly the black-eyed peas in small individual cast iron skillets leaving 1” clearance from the top of the cast iron.

Spoon the cornbread mix on top of the black eyed peas.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Serve while it’s hot!

