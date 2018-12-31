Dom Dwyer and wife, Sydney Leroux, expecting baby girl in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a girl!

Former Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer and his wife, former FCKC soccer player Sydney Leroux, are expecting their second baby in 2019, and the couple revealed on Instagram Monday that it’s a little girl.

“No better way to ring in the New Year,” Leroux posted with the video of the soccer-themed gender reveal.

The couple married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Cassius, in September 2016.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) decided to cease operation of FCKC in November 2017. Earlier that year Dwyer was traded to Orlando.