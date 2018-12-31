FOX4’s top stories of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As we count down in the final hours of 2018, FOX4's Matt Stewart looks back at some of the year's top stories in Kansas City.

Matt polled the FOX4 newsroom and here are the top 10 stories of 2018.

10. JOCO Election Machine Glitch

9. Verrückt torn down

8. KCI delays

7. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp resigns

6. Clinton police officer killed

5. Kareem Hunt video causes Chiefs to cut him

4. Prisoner kills two Wyandotte County deputies

3. Patrick Mahomes fever

2. Duck Boat sinks at Table Rock Lake killing 17 people

1. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigns