Good Samaritan helps stop stabbing suspect at metro Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sometimes fate has a way of putting people right where they are needed. That certainly happened Monday at the Walmart along 40 Highway.

One man, who just wants to be called AC, is a trucker. He went to the Walmart on 350 Highway to get supplies for when he hits the road after New Years but it was too crowded and did not have what he needed so he came to the Walmart on 40 Highway.

The stabbing victim, who is a counter associate, was helping him when the suspect approached her.

"They had some words exchanged," AC Said. She told him he could not come behind the counter and I guess he took offense to that and when she turned her back to do what I asked her to do as far as make a key for me, that is when he attacked her."

AC said the suspect grabbed the victim from behind, stabbed her and knocked her down. He then chased the woman as she tried to get away.

"That is when I jumped in front of him and said where are you going?" "He said, 'no, there is no problem.' "I said there is a problem. You just hurt her."

AC said the suspect tried to get away underneath some garage bay doors.

"Then I got a few kicks in and one of those kicks ended up forcing him out of the garage and so I had to force the garage door up to get after him and then by that time other people had finally reacted and helped hit him and then when I got over and got him down to the ground we made sure he did not go anywhere until the cops showed up," AC said.

Police said the suspect was arrested on the scene, thanks to AC.

"I am not a hero. I was just a guy who reacted to the situation," AC said. A lot of people call that a hero. No, a hero wears a uniform and puts their life on the line and fights overseas. I am just a citizen of the world.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell FOX4 she is expected to survive.