Kansas City prepares to ring in the new year with multiple celebrations across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In Kansas City, planners are putting on the final touches on some big parties to ring in the new year. Out with the old, and in with the new, and they plan to have fun doing it.

Power & Light is going big for this year's event. They are expecting more than five thousand people to attend. They shut down part of Grand Boulevard so those people can line up in comfort.

"That way it's going to be fully covered and heaters inside of there," Jason Bradley, the Production Manager of KC Live! said.

Even if those people will be lining up in less than ideal weather.

"We're lucky enough that we have over fifty installed overhead heaters so if we're int he twenties and thirties they actually help," Bradley said.

However, if you are looking for something tried and true, Kelly's Westport Inn is ringing in the new year twice with their Irish New Year countdown. They do one at 6 p.m. and again at midnight.

"I think people like tradition, and I think people like going out and celebrating at the place that is also their local watering hole, so I think it just kind of becomes the thing people do every year. For a lot of people the 6 p.m. New Years has become their tradition with their friends," co-owner, Colleen Kelly, said.

But if you want something out of this world, the food hall, Parlor, plans to take their visitors to outer space. Their New Years event is space odyssey themed with a light up tunnel, DJ, and instagrammable backdrops.

"Just something new. Something different," Director of Events, Erin Hassett, said. "I know there's a lot of really pretty, but a lot of the same kind of black tie gala, New Years Eve things around town which is super fun, but we wanted to do something a little more Parlor-fied. A little funky, a little out there. So, we decided to go with a little out there in the space theme."

If you don't already have your ticket to the Crossroads Hotel's party, you're out of luck. The swanky affair full of balloons, aerial artists, and artisan drinks is already sold out.

"We really wanted to make it a unique experience," Director of Lifestyle, Jeremy Bennett, said. "We really wanted to create those small moments that people are going to remember. We're not going to have a lot of confetti and big goofy glasses, but we're really trying to deliver a great value."

The doors to the New Years Swingin' Eve party at Union Station open at 7:30 and their event begins at eight. The nearly sold out party includes a champagne toast at midnight, dance lessons, and not one, but two, balloon drops. About 1,000 people are expected to attend the event inside the historical landmark.

While tickets are sold out for the Crossroads Hotel there are still some left for New Years Swingin' Eve, Parlor and Power & Light. If you are headed to Kelly's it's first come first serve.