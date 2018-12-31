Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier and wife reveal gender of new baby on Instagram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier shared some special news on Instagram to celebrate the end of 2018.

Hunter, 27, along with his wife Amanda and his son Bodhi opened a gift box to reveal they are expecting a baby girl! (SEE BELOW)

“Baby Dozier #2 is a….. Girl!!! We are so excited to welcome this little girl into our family,” the emerging third baseman of the future posted.

The Royals head for Spring Training in February with their home opener at Kaufman Stadium set for March 28 against the White Sox.