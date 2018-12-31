KCPD finds man dead in yard near 75th and Oakland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway Monday in Kansas City.

About 10:15 p.m. Sunday someone called 911 to report that they heard gunshots near 75th and Oakland.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man dead in the front yard. It wasn’t immediately clear how he died.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity or a suspect description. If you have any information that can help police in their investigation call TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043.