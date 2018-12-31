KCPD investigating stabbing at Walmart along 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Walmart along 40 Highway Monday.

Viewers called FOX4 and said they noticed a lot of activity in the auto department at the store around 2 p.m.

Police tell FOX4 a male suspect stabbed a female victim.

The suspect is in custody.

The victim is reported to have serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The identity of the suspect or victim have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated both on air and online as additional information becomes available.