Metro family still looking for answers years after loved one found dead, no charges filed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man was found dead two weeks before his only son was born but his family still doesn't know exactly what happened.

His mother Rhonda said Brandon Herring left home with friends in late November two years back to go buy a truck and rent an apartment. She said she called him when he didn’t come back.

“No more answers for hours and hours and days and weeks.”

Rhonda Herring filed a missing persons report for her 20-year-old son.

"I was looking under trees, bushes, in Swope Park, lakes, Longview Lake, turning over stuff," Rhonda said. "We were looking for him."

Police said he was last seen at Cloud Nine near 87th and Blue Ridge.

"They were able to find surveillance video of Brandon going in there," KCPD Homicide Det. Danny Thomas said. "He looks fine, he's by himself. He walks in and walks back out."

"It was worse not knowing. Not knowing and trying to pretend and trying to make something out of you don't know what's going on.

Fast-forward to January 21, 2017.

"There was a family out looking for oddly enough, their loved one, who had been missing and they came across Brandon's body," Thomas said.

No one had seen Jessica Runions for months before she was found dead in Cass County. It was while her parents' were out in Kansas City searching for her, when they found Brandon dead in a creek bed.

"They found my baby looking for their baby," Rhonda said.

Rhonda believes her son was robbed by his friends.

"They all went to Raytown South together from elementary to middle school," Rhonda said. "Even went through my day care. These were his so called friends that felt that his money was more important to them than his life."

Rhonda said she knows exactly who did it but detectives still need more to make the case prosecutable.

"We look at this as a big puzzle," Thomas said. "And you can't finish the puzzle without every single piece."

Brandon's son, King Joseph, was born two weeks after his dad was killed.

"He looks like his dad," Rhonda said. "Acts like his dad, little personality."

Rhonda will raise her grandson to know his dad. And she won't let the people who took him be a part of their future.

"People asked me, have you forgiven them?" Of course. Because if I don't, they will have total control of me and you've already taken that away. So you're not getting anymore."

Anyone who may have seen Brandon before his death or has information leading up to it are asked to please come forward and call the KC Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.