New York Jets reportedly request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New York Jets have reportedly put in a request to interview the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the news Monday.

Source: The #Jets have put in a request to interview #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. Makes a lot of sense, given his success and how the Andy Reid tree has done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

The Jets fired Todd Bowles Sunday night, a few hours after the Jets wrapped up their season with a 38-3 loss at New England.

“I would like to thank coach Bowles for his dedication to the New York Jets for the last four years,” Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “After carefully evaluating the situation, I have concluded that this is the right direction for the organization to take. I would like to wish Todd, Taneka and their family only the best.”

Bowles, 54, was hired in January 2015 after New York fired Rex Ryan. The Jets got off to a solid start under Bowles, who guided them to a 10-6 record. But they fell a win shy of the playoffs in his first season after losing a win-and-in game against Ryan’s Bills. Still, many expected the Jets to take the next step under Bowles.

It never happened.